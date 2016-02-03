BUDAPEST Parts of the proposed European Union deal with Britain aimed at convincing London to stay in the bloc seem "beneficial," as they does not affect people who already live there, the Polish foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Poland, the biggest supplier of migrant labor to Britain, has been among the most vocal opponents of any measures it thought would discriminate its citizens working in Britain.

"Some parts of this compromise seem beneficial," Witold Waszczykowski said during a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart in Budapest.

"First of all, it would not affect people who have already migrated to Britain, they will not lose any social benefits," he said.

On Tuesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland will want to see the details of an EU proposal to allow Britain to suspend social payments to migrants before accepting a final deal.

