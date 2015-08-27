Anne Hathaway back in 'Colossal' independent comedy
TORONTO Anne Hathaway has ventured back into independent cinema to star in one of the quirkiest films of the year, "Colossal", which she refuses to categorize.
LONDON Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has added a new skill to his range of talents -- he has enrolled in a fashion course at London's prestigious Central St Martins College.
The Hollywood actor, famous for his role in the 1998 film "The Mask of Zorro", made the announcement on his Instagram account where he posted a picture on the social media site.
The picture, which showed the actor posing with his arms draped over a group of dress-making dummies, was captioned: "The second week of studies at Central St Martins begins. Intense, exciting, serious and fun all at the same time."
Central St Martins, which is considered one of the world's leading fashion schools, has been home to many of Britain's successful fashion designers including Stella McCartney and the late Alexander McQueen.
A spokeswoman for the school confirmed Banderas's enrollment, and said the actor is studying a bespoke fashion program organized through its short courses.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Michael Roddy)
TORONTO Anne Hathaway has ventured back into independent cinema to star in one of the quirkiest films of the year, "Colossal", which she refuses to categorize.
LOS ANGELES Actor Chris Evans, known for playing superheroes Captain America and The Human Torch, takes on a different kind of role in his latest film "Gifted", and spoke about being a celebrity in the digital age while promoting the film.
PepsiCo pulled a commercial featuring model Kendall Jenner on Wednesday after the ad prompted outrage and ridicule from those who said it trivialized rights protests and public unrest in the United States.