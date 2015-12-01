LONDON - Fashion designer Victoria Beckham and actress Eva Longoria were among the celebrities on the red carpet for the Global Gift Gala on Monday night, whose auction raises money to help the lives of women, children and families in need.

Wearing a midnight blue dress from Beckham's collection, Longoria told reporters she spent a little time behind the till in the flagship Victoria Beckham store in London over the weekend.

"I was a sales assistant for the day," she said. "I am quite good, I actually worked at a fast food restaurant so I have been behind the till before."