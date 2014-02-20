LONDON Rebekah Brooks, the former boss of Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers, told a London court on Thursday she had not known that a private detective who worked for a paper she edited had been involved in phone-hacking.

Glenn Mulcaire has pleaded guilty to hacking into voicemails to generate scoops for the now-defunct News of the World tabloid. Brooks is on trial for charges relating to phone-hacking and on Thursday took the stand to give her defense for the first time.

She was asked by her lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw if she had ever heard of Mulcaire during her time editing the paper between 2000 and 2003: "No," she told London's Old Bailey court.

"As for phone hacking ... was any involvement he had in that practice ever drawn to your attention?" Laidlaw asked. "No, not at all," she said.

