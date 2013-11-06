LONDON British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror has lost a court battle to stop legal action being brought against it by former England soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson and three others who allege their phones were hacked by Mirror journalists.

The High Court ruled on Wednesday that the cases of Eriksson, former soccer player Garry Flitcroft, Abbie Gibson, a former nanny for the family of soccer player David Beckham, and actress Shobna Gulati can go ahead.

Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), a subsidiary of Trinity Mirror which publishes the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, had applied to the court to have the cases dismissed.

In a statement, Trinity Mirror said MGN would continue to contest the four claims vigorously.

Wednesday's ruling comes as senior executives from former News Corp tabloid, the News of the World, are contesting criminal charges related to phone hacking at the Old Bailey.

(Reporting By Joshua Franklin; editing by David Evans)