LONDON Piers Morgan, a former CNN television host, has been questioned for a second time by London police in connection with allegations of phone hacking at the Daily Mirror tabloid he used to edit.

Morgan, who has denied any involvement in hacking, said in a statement on Tuesday he had attended a police station to be interviewed as part of an investigation into allegations of hacking at the newspaper he edited from 1995 to 2004.

Britain's newspaper industry was rocked in 2011 by the revelation that some staff at Rupert Murdoch's best-selling News of the World Sunday tabloid had hacked into phones on a routine basis to generate front page scoops, leading to the closure of the 168-year-old paper.

That police investigation has since spread to the Daily Mirror under the code name Operation Golding.

"Some time ago I was asked to attend an interview with officers from Operation Golding when I was next in the UK," said Morgan. "This was further to a previous voluntary interview I provided in December 2013.

"I attended that interview today. As this is an ongoing investigation, I am unable to comment further until its conclusion," said Morgan, who is 50.

Trinity Mirror, which publishes the newspaper, declined to comment.

London police said in a statement that a 50-year-old man had been interviewed under caution by officers from Operation Golding in connection with suspected conspiracy to intercept telephone voicemails.

"He was interviewed by appointment," it said. "He was not arrested."

