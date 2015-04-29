MPs call on firms to overhaul pay and diversity
LONDON British businesses must overhaul their executive pay and perks to rebuild public trust following a spate of corporate scandals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.
LONDON British house prices rose in April at the fastest monthly pace since last June, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Wednesday, in another sign the housing market might be starting to regain momentum.
Nationwide said house prices rose 1.0 percent in April, topping all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists and compared with growth of 0.1 percent in March.
On an annual basis, house prices rose 5.2 percent, speeding up from 5.1 percent a month earlier -- the first increase in annual house price growth in seven months and comfortably beating expectations for a rise of 4.1 percent.
"Healthy labour market conditions and continued low mortgage rates should help underpin housing demand in the quarters ahead," said Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist.
Gardner said levels of activity in the housing market were still fairly subdued overall, despite surging house price growth in April.
He said it was possible uncertainty ahead of next Thursday's national election, which opinion polls show is too close to call, might be weighing on activity, with mortgage approvals around 20 percent down from their level in early 2014.
British regulators tightened rules for mortgage lending last year in a bid to cool price growth which reached nearly 12 percent in annual terms in the middle of last year.
Still, Bank of England data has shown a steady increase in the number of mortgage approvals in recent months, suggesting Britain's housing market upturn will regain strength this year.
LONDON Nearly half of British households plan to cut spending as worries around inflation escalate, a survey showed on Wednesday, driving home the squeeze on consumers from rising energy prices and the pound's post-Brexit vote plunge.
LONDON The number of new homes built in London will reach 46,500 this year but total completions will fall by a quarter at the turn of the decade, estate agents Savills said on Tuesday, in a further blow to efforts to tackle a mounting housing crisis.