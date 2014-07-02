Estate agents boards are lined up outside houses in south London June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON British house prices rose at

their fastest annual pace in more than nine years last month,

and prices in London have shown their biggest jump in a

generation, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on

Wednesday.

House prices rose by 1.0 percent on the month in June after

a 0.7 percent rise in May, taking the annual rate of increase to

11.8 percent - the biggest rise since January 2005.

Both the monthly and the annual growth rates exceeded all

forecasts in a Reuters poll, in which economists had predicted

that the rate of growth would stabilise.

But the most striking number was for London, where house

prices in the three months to June were 25.8 percent higher than

a year earlier - an annual increase not seen since 1987.

"The price of a typical property in London reached the

400,000 pound mark for the first time, with prices in

the capital now around 30 percent above their 2007 highs and

more than twice the level prevailing in the rest of the UK,"

said Nationwide's chief economist Robert Gardner.

Average house prices outside London are a fraction below

their 2007 peak, Gardner said, while transaction levels

nationally are still well below their historic average.

The figures throw into sharp relief the challenge facing the

Bank of England as it tries to stop a regional housing boom from

destabilising the rest of the economy.

In an attempt to stop Britons borrowing too much, last week

the central bank said that no more than 15 percent of new

mortgages could be to people seeking to borrow over 4.5 times

their annual income.

Around 10 percent of loans fall into this category

nationally, rising to roughly 20 percent in London.

Nationwide said this cap and new tighter affordability

checks were unlikely to slow house price growth in the short

run, but that the prospect of higher interest rates might.

Speculation that the BoE will raise interest rates later

this year or early in 2015 was already pushing up longer-term

market interest rates, Gardner said.

"If this is sustained, it is likely to feed through to

mortgage rates, which would also help to prevent buyer demand

rising too strongly."

But Nationwide said the underlying pressure on house prices

came from a lack of new homes being built - a view shared by the

BoE, which says its focus is on debt rather than house prices.

