Bedfordshire, England - More than 400 people, many dressed as werewolves, howled at the moon for more than a minute on Saturday breaking the Guinness World Record for howling.

The 464 howlers at a new attraction at a Halloween theme park at Mead Open Farm broke the previous record of 296 for the most people howling for a minute. The earlier record was set by students at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota in the United States in 2013.

"The reason we've gone for a werewolf howl is because obviously the attraction is called The Howl," said Matt Heast of Mead Open Farm.