LONDON Expectations among people in Britain for inflation over the coming year slipped in May following a slight decline in official inflation data, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The monthly Citi/YouGov survey found inflation expectations for the year ahead fell to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent in April. Expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years was steady at 2.8 percent.

Official data last month showed British inflation slipped in April for the first time since September last year, reflecting a drop in airfares after a March surge around the Easter holidays.

