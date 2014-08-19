Customers shop at a Primark store on Oxford Street in London June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

British inflation eased more than expected in July after hitting a five-month high in June, official data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose 1.6 percent on the year in July, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected inflation to fall to 1.8 percent.

Compared with the previous month, the consumer price index in was down 0.3 percent, the ONS said.

Separate data from the ONS showed house prices in Britain 10.2 percent in June, adding to signs from other surveys that the rapid pace of house price growth is starting to moderate.

Growth in property prices continued to be led by London where they rose 19.3 percent.

Until December last year, annual inflation exceeded the Bank of England's 2 percent target every month since December 2009, eroding the spending power of households and making the fall in living standards a big political issue ahead of next year's election.

That has helped the Bank of England to hold off on raising interest rates despite Britain's surprisingly strong economic recovery.

The ONS said the biggest negative contribution to inflation in June was clothing and footwear.

An underlying measure of inflation, which strips out increases in energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose by 1.8 percent on the year in July.

The ONS said consumer price inflation for the second quarter as a whole was 1.7 percent.

Data also released by the ONS on Tuesday showed that factory gate prices fell by 0.1 percent in annual terms, slightly below economists' predictions for no change.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Sarah Young)

((uk.economics@reuters.com, +44 20 7542 5109))