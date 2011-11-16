Britain is on the brink of a contraction as the euro crisis weighs heavy, and inflation will fall well below target, Bank of England forecasts showed Wednesday, leaving the door wide open for more stimulus to boost growth.

Following are analysts' comments on the bank's latest inflation report and Bank of England Governor Mervyn King's news conference.

ROSS WALKER, RBS

Obviously the CPI projection is lower, but based on the ribbon chart their risk assessment is also significantly affected around these figures. There's a clear dovish policy signal here. Our forecast is another 50 billion (of quantitative easing) in the early part of next year, perhaps in February, and our confidence around that call is bolstered by this.

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

The central inflation projection is expected to reach 2 percent target by the middle of next year and remains below it over the entire time on the horizon. The message that comes out here is that more QE will be necessary at some point, and probably quite aggressively so.

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

No real surprises on the GDP front, the numbers for 2012 have come down in line with what we expected they would have to do. I think if you look at the figures though what surprised me a bit is the extent to which inflation is expected to fall below target. I suspect that that is going to open the door to a very aggressive round of quantitative easing in 2012.