Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne arrives to deliver his speech on the 'Northern Powerhouse' at Victoria Warehouse, Trafford in Salford, England, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

LONDON Britain is not facing "damaging deflation" and is well-equipped to stave off the risk of its happening, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday, after data showed consumer price inflation fell below zero in April.

"We should not mistake this for damaging deflation," Osborne said in a statement, adding that Britons should welcome the lower cost of living, which was driven by a fall in oil prices since last year.

"Of course, we have to remain vigilant to deflationary risks and our system is well-equipped to deal with them should they arise," he said.

(Corrects month in first paragraph to April from March)

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Larry King)