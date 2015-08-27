MPs call on firms to overhaul pay and diversity
LONDON British businesses must overhaul their executive pay and perks to rebuild public trust following a spate of corporate scandals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.
LONDON The British public's expectations for inflation in the next 12 months fell back this month after hitting an eight-month high during July, according to a survey published on Wednesday.
The monthly YouGov/Citi survey found year-ahead inflation expectations fell to 1.4 percent from 1.6 percent in July.
Expectations for inflation over the next five to 10-years fell to 2.7 percent in August from 2.8 percent in July.
Official figures earlier this month showed British consumer prices inched up in July and core inflation hit a five-month high.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
LONDON Nearly half of British households plan to cut spending as worries around inflation escalate, a survey showed on Wednesday, driving home the squeeze on consumers from rising energy prices and the pound's post-Brexit vote plunge.
LONDON The number of new homes built in London will reach 46,500 this year but total completions will fall by a quarter at the turn of the decade, estate agents Savills said on Tuesday, in a further blow to efforts to tackle a mounting housing crisis.