LONDON The British public's expectations for inflation in the next 12 months fell back this month after hitting an eight-month high during July, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

The monthly YouGov/Citi survey found year-ahead inflation expectations fell to 1.4 percent from 1.6 percent in July.

Expectations for inflation over the next five to 10-years fell to 2.7 percent in August from 2.8 percent in July.

Official figures earlier this month showed British consumer prices inched up in July and core inflation hit a five-month high.

