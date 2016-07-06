LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said the government needed to learn the lessons from what went wrong in the build-up to Britain's joining the invasion of Iraq, in his initial response to a long awaited inquiry on the war.

Cameron, the outgoing Conservative prime minister, was answering questions in parliament on the Chilcot report into mistakes made by the government of the-then Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair ahead of the Iraq war in 2003.

"I think the most important thing we can do is to really learn the lessons for the future and the lessons he lays out quite clearly," he said, referring to the Chilcot report.

"The only point I would make is that there is actually no set of arrangements and plans that can provide perfection in any of these cases.

"Military intervention is always difficult, planning for the aftermath of intervention, that is always difficult and I don't think in this House we should be naive in any way that there's a perfect set of plans ... that can solve these problems in perpetuity."

