Workers cross the Millennium Bridge with the City of London seen behind, in London July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON British pay growth outstripped a dwindling inflation rate by the widest margin since before the financial crisis, several measures of earnings showed on Wednesday, giving many households a boost ahead of elections in May.

The Office for National Statistics also said the unemployment rate fell to 5.7 percent, its lowest level in more than six years, as the recovery in the country's labour market extended its nearly two-year run.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 5.8 percent.

The pick-up in pay growth was helped by earlier than usual payments of bonuses.

But it may help Prime Minister David Cameron to convince voters the recovery in the economy is filtering down to them before the country goes to the polls on May 7.

The opposition Labour party says Britain remains in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis with wages still well below their level before the financial crisis when adjusted for inflation.

The Bank of England is also watching wage growth as it considers when to start raising interest rates from the record low of 0.5 percent where they have sat for nearly six years.

Last week the BoE predicted wage growth would speed up sharply during 2015 and reach 3.5 percent.

On Wednesday, minutes of the latest BoE policy meeting showed fresh signs of division among rate-setters about the outlook for borrowing costs although they voted unanimously to keep policy on hold.

The ONS said total pay, including bonuses, rose by a faster-than-expected 2.1 percent in the three months to December, speeding up from 1.8 percent between September and November.

That was the biggest outperformance of pay over inflation since the three months to April 2008, the ONS said.

Sterling rose towards recent seven-year highs against the euro while government bond prices fell after the data.[GBP/]

Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, stood at 0.5 percent in December and then fell further in January as oil prices tumbled and food prices also declined.

In the month of December alone, total pay jumped by 2.4 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, the biggest lead over inflation since March 2010.

An ONS official said the figures had been boosted by a higher number of bonuses paid in December last year than in the same month of 2013.

Excluding bonuses, average weekly earnings, rose by 1.7 percent in the last three months of 2014, slightly less than expected by economists in a Reuters poll and slower than 1.8 percent in the three months to November.

However, that measure of pay still represented the biggest outperformance of earnings over inflation since the three months to April 2008, the ONS said.

The number of people in employment rose by 103,000 to just under 31 million in the three months through December. The number of unemployed people fell by 97,000.

The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in the month of January fell by a larger than expected 38,600. That compared with economists forecasts for a fall of 25,000.

(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; Editing by Hugh Lawson)