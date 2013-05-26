Faith puts Ghana at heart of global Christianity
ACCRA Ghana is embracing the Christian faith with a fervour that is increasingly shaping its national identity.
LONDON One of the two men arrested on suspicion of the murder of a British soldier hacked to death in a London street was arrested in Kenya in 2010, Britain's Foreign Office said on Sunday.
Michael Adebolajo, 28, was detained by Kenyan police and British officials provided consular assistance.
Confirmation that Adebolajo was arrested in Kenya could increase pressure on Britain's security services to set out what they knew about him and whether they could have done more to prevent Wednesday's killing.
The Kenyan government had denied on Saturday that Adebolajo, born in Britain to Nigerian parents, had ever visited the east African country.
Britain's Sunday Times newspaper published a front page picture which it said showed Adebolajo standing in the dock of a Kenyan court with a group of people who Kenyan media said were accused of seeking training with al Qaeda-linked militant group al Shabaab in Somalia.
Britain's Foreign Office would not comment further on the photo or his arrest in Kenya.
Drummer Lee Rigby was killed close to his army barracks in Woolwich, southeast London, on Wednesday by two men who ran him down in a car and then attacked him with knives and a meat cleaver.
JOHANNESBURG The number of rhinos poached for their horns in South Africa fell 10 percent in 2016 to 1,054, the second straight year of decline according to government data released on Monday, but conservationists said the levels remain alarming.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Hawks elite police unit said on Monday it is not investigating Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas, but only making enquiries at this stage over claims that he was part of a probe into allegations of corruption at state-owned South African Airways (SAA).