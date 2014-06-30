Sold new build homes are seen on a development in south London June 3, 2014. Britain's house prices rose at their fastest annual pace in nearly seven years last month and signs of bottlenecks in the construction sector underscored the upward pressures on the market, surveys... REUTERS/Andrew Winning (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS REAL ESTATE) - RTR3S0KV

LONDON British lenders approved the lowest number of mortgages last month since June 2013, in a further sign that tighter mortgage affordability rules introduced in April are dampening activity.

The Bank of England said mortgage approvals for house purchase numbered 61,707 in May, down from 62,806 in April - a marginally smaller drop than economists had forecast but still the lowest reading in 11 months.

Similar figures last week from the British Bankers' Association had shown the lowest number of approvals since August 2013.

However there is strong growth in net mortgage lending in May, reflecting past mortgage approvals and rising house prices.

Mortgage lending rose by a stronger-than-expected 1.988 billion pounds in May, its biggest increase since July 2008, and in the three months to May it rose at an annualised rate of 1.7 percent, its fastest growth rate since September 2008.

British house prices have risen by 10 percent in the past year, with London prices rising almost double this, and the BoE has said it is increasingly concerned about rising indebtedness.

Last week BoE Governor Mark Carney announced measures to curb rising debt and allow wages to catch up with house prices.

The BoE has said no more than 15 percent of mortgage lending can be for loans worth over 4.5 times a borrower's income, and has asked banks to ensure borrowers can cope with bigger rises in interest rates than before.

Growth in unsecured consumer lending is also solid, rising by 740 million pounds after a 653 million pound increase the month before - well above econmists' forecasts for a 600 million pound rise.

Lending to businesses was strong too, with total lending rising by 3.410 billion pounds, the biggest increase in a single month since records began in May 2011. But on the year, lending was still down by 3.1 percent.

Small business lending fell on the month and was 2.8 percent lower on the year.

