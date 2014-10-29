LONDON British lenders approved the fewest mortgages in more than a year last month, as evidence mounts that a big rebound in housing market activity over the past year has come off the boil.

The Bank of England said mortgage approvals for house purchase fell to 61,267 in September, down from 64,054 in August -- a bigger fall than economists had forecast though similar to the decline reported last week by the British Bankers' Association.

Earlier this year BoE Governor Mark Carney said a rapid build-up in household debt linked to rising house prices posed the greatest domestic threat to sustainable economic recovery in Britain.

Earlier this year house prices were up more than 10 percent across Britain as a whole, and by more than 20 percent in London, though price rises have recently started to cool, and mortgage approvals never came close to pre-crisis peaks.

Regulators required lenders to make more detailed checks on borrowers from late April onwards, and since then the Bank of England has limited the proportion of mortgages that banks can issue at high multiples of a borrower's income.

The BoE said net mortgage lending -- which lags trends in approvals -- rose by 1.8 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) in September, down from growth of 2.2 billion pounds in August and less than economists had forecast.

Unsecured consumer lending rose by 915 million pounds, slightly more than expected.

Further pressure on mortgage lending is likely to come on Friday, when the BoE is due to publish its recommendation on new leverage ratios for lenders - caps on how much they can lend relative to their capital

Lending to businesses reversed August's modest gains, dropping by 710 million pounds, and is now 3.1 percent lower than a year earlier. The decline in net lending to smaller businesses was slightly less steep, and is now 2.2 percent below last year's levels.

