LONDON Television networks around the world broadcast an apparent photograph of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi after transitional government officials reported that he had been killed in the capture of his hometown Sirte.

An official with Libya's National Transitional Council later confirmed that the photo was that of Gaddafi.

The photo, apparently taken on a mobile phone, showed a pale, bloodied and dead-eyed man closely resembling Gadddafi, with dark frizzy hair and similar facial features.

It was not clear if the man was dead or wounded. He appeared to be bandaged and had a blank expression. He had a stream of blood from the side of his mouth and was wearing a bloodstained, dark-colored shirt.

It is common for anti-Gaddafi fighters to photograph and record scenes from the battlefield.

Libya's interim rulers said Gaddafi died of his wounds on Thursday as fighters battling to complete an eight-month uprising against his rule overran his hometown Sirte.

