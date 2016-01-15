LONDON - The Lumiere London festival is illuminating the British capital's most famous landmarks with colorful displays across the city.

From Leicester Square to Westminster Abbey, some 30 London locations are being illuminated during the festival, which opened on Thursday and runs until Jan. 17.

"The essential ingredient of all of it is light," Helen Marriage, curator of Lumiere London, said.

"Artists are working with all kinds of different technologies, whether that's video mapping ... installations made of fiber optics, projections, all kinds of stuff that is united in this idea of lighting up the wintry darkness."