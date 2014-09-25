LONDON London's King's Cross underground station was briefly closed during rush hour on Thursday after a person was reported on the track, a spokesman for the city's transport system said.

King's Cross, the biggest interchange station on the London underground system, serves six lines, two mainline train stations and the international terminal for the Eurostar service from Paris and Brussels.

A person under a train was reported at 7:19 a.m. and the station was closed between 7:27 a.m. and 7:57 a.m. whilst the incident was dealt with, said a spokesman for Transport for London.

There was no service between Camden Town and Moorgate southbound and minor delays on the rest of the Bank branch of the Northern Line, the spokesman said.

