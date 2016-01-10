New York restaurant brings rapper Tupac's cafe vision to life
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
LONDON Britain's biggest-ever national lottery win was shared by two players, organizers said on Saturday after huge numbers of tickets were sold for the 66 million pound ($96 million) tax-free jackpot.
The Saturday night UK national lottery draw attracted many more players than normal, and came the same day as Americans flocked to get tickets for a record jackpot of more than $900 million in the United States' Powerball draw.
The previous biggest British national lottery jackpot was 22.6 million pounds more than 20 years ago.
British winners of the pan-European Euromillions lottery draw have received far more in recent years. The biggest win came in 2011 when a Scottish couple collected 161 million pounds.
Britain launched its national lottery in 1994. The twice-weekly game is run by Camelot, a company now owned by the teacher's pension fund for the Canadian province of Ontario, and raises over 34 million pounds for charity each week.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by James Dalgleish)
ATHENS Documenta, one of Europe's most important modern art exhibitions, opens in Athens on Saturday, the first time in its history it is being held outside the German city of Kassel.