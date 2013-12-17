Men work on the production line at the London Taxi Company in Coventry, central England, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON British factory orders and output grew at their fastest rate in more than 18 years this month, the Confederation of British Industry's monthly industrial trends survey showed on Tuesday.

The CBI survey's total order book balance rose to +12 in December, beating expectations and rising above November's 18-year high of +11 to its strongest level since March 1995.

The export order book balance jumped to +11 from +1, its highest in 22 months, and output over the past three months rose at its fastest rate since January 1995, with growth spread broadly across industrial sectors.

"While risks remain in the euro zone and beyond, this survey provides further evidence that the recovery is becoming more embedded," said Stephen Gifford, the CBI's director of economics.

Car manufacturing and chemicals were particularly strong.

Britain's Office for National Statistics reported an annual rise of 3.2 percent in industrial output in October, and separate private-sector purchasing managers indexes pointed to the biggest rise in activity in more than two years last month.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Freya Berry)