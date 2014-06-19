LONDON British factory orders grew at their fastest pace in six months in June and growth expectations held well above their historic average, the Confederation of British Industry said on Thursday.

The CBI survey's monthly total order book balance surged to +11 this month from 0 in May, the highest level since December and one that far outstrips economists' forecasts for a more modest rise to +3.

Output growth expectations for the next three months held at May's level of +32, which compares to a long-run average of +7.

The export order book balance also rose to -2 from -9, again above a long-run average of -20.

"Growth is broad-based, with the recovery spreading its roots, and firms have high hopes for the coming quarter," said CBI deputy director general Katja Hall.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

