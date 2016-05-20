An employee works at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

LONDON British factory orders have risen this month at the fastest rate since the end of last year, and overall output rose at the strongest pace since August, figures from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Friday.

In a set of numbers which suggest next month's European Union referendum is not weighing too heavily on demand, the CBI's factory order book balance rose to -8 this month from -11 in April, above its long-term average of -15 and the highest reading since December.

Data from the Office for National Statistics earlier this month showed manufacturing output in March fell at the fastest rate in nearly two years, and some economists are worried about the impact of the June 23 referendum on EU membership on overseas demand.

The CBI said its May figures showed export orders weakened slightly to -14 from -13, though the balance was still above its long-run average, and growth in output volumes over the past three months was the fastest since August at +12.

"Conditions in the manufacturing sector seem to be a little better overall, with improving order books compared with a couple of months ago. But domestic and global uncertainty remains high, alongside lacklustre export demand," said the CBI's director of economics, Rain Newton-Smith.

