Oil hits six-week low as OPEC fails to curb oversupply
LONDON Oil prices dropped to six-week lows on Thursday, under pressure from high global inventories and doubts about OPEC's ability to implement agreed production cuts.
LONDON Sterling hit a day's high against the dollar on Thursday as the dollar fell broadly, with traders citing a CNBC report that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was assessing new ways to go after countries that try to weaken their currencies.
Sterling, which was already up on the day as investors bought back into the currency after Britain lodged its formal request to leave the European Union, benefited from the greenback's weakness.
It climbed almost half a cent after the CNBC report was published to hit a day's high of $1.2526 GBP=D3, up 0.7 percent on the day.
It also extended gains against the euro to hit a four-week high of 85.765 pence EURGBP=D4.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Patrick Graham and Ritvik Carvalho)
LONDON Large banks are planning to step up their lobbying of the British government as they sense an opportunity to change its priorities in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, John McFarlane, who chairs the UK's main financial lobby group, told Reuters.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May and retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months, suggesting a softening in domestic demand that could limit the Federal Reserve's ability to continue raising interest rates this year.