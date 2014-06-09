Selena Gomez reveals Instagram addiction, low self-esteem
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."
LONDON British actor and comedian Rik Mayall, best known for his appearances in BBC shows "The Young Ones" and "Blackadder," has died aged 56, his manager said on Monday.
"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Rick Mayall who passed away this morning," said Geoff Stanton from Brunskill management.
"We are devastated and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him."
Brunskill did not give any cause of death but said further details would be released soon.
Mayall had a serious quad bike accident in 1998, which left him in a coma for five days.
Known as a pioneer of alternative comedy in the early 1980s, he appeared in numerous television shows and comedies, often featuring gratuitous, slapstick violence.
Between 1986 and 1992 he won a new audience playing the suave, treacherous politician Alan B'Stard in ITV's "The New Statesman".
LOS ANGELES An actor best known for his role in the "Power Rangers" children's television series who prosecutors said stabbed his roommate to death with a sword during an argument pleaded guilty on Thursday to manslaughter.
GENEVA U.N. refugee agency special envoy Angelina Jolie made an impassioned plea on Wednesday for internationalism in the face of wars driving people from their homes and a "rising tide of nationalism masquerading as patriotism".