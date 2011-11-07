Miss Puerto Rico, Amanda Perez (R), is crowned after coming third in the Miss World 2011 contest in Earls Court in west London November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, reacts as she hears that she has been named Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos (C), reacts as she hears that she has been named Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos (4th L), joins other contestants on stage after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON A human resources graduate from Venezuela, whose ambition is to work with children, was crowned Miss World 2011 at a glittering beauty pageant in London on Sunday.

Ivian Sarcos, 21, took the ultimate beauty accolade at Earls Court in London, the city where the first Miss World was staged in 1951.

Outside the venue, a small feminist demonstration took place, protesting at what they said was an "appalling offence against women's equality."

The beauty contest was broadcast live to more than 150 countries and was watched by a billion viewers, organisers said.

The competition has drawn criticism in recent years for being outdated and little more than a chance to look good in swimwear.

But of the 122 contestants whom Sarcos beat, a quarter are graduates and more than half speak three or more languages.

Sarcos, who currently works for a broadcasting company, said her future ambition was to work with non-governmental organisations and children, according to the Miss World web site.

She has already created her own foundation to help youngsters.

Her hobbies include volleyball, mountaineering and trekking.

One of 13 children, Sarcos said her proudest moment was "when I did my Communion."

Next year's Miss World will be held in China's Inner Mongolia.

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Matthew Jones)