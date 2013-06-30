LONDON Swedish DJ duo Icona Pop's "I Love It" entered the singles chart at number one on Sunday, knocking Robin Thicke off the top spot he had held for four weeks, the Official Charts Company said.

Nearly 125,000 copies of "I Love It", featuring British singer Charli XCX, were sold in the past seven days. The single features in the TV advertising campaign for Samsung's new Galaxy S4 smartphone and has been in the top 10 in 14 countries.

The second biggest selling single, "Blurred Lines" by American R&B singer Robin Thicke, shifted a further 110,000 copies last week.

The singer's collaboration with Pharrell Williams and TI has sold almost 830,000 copies since its release five weeks ago.

On the album chart, 22-year-old Briton Tom Odell entered at number one with his debut full length album "Long Way Down".

The release outsold the number two album, "Time" from rocker Rod Stewart by more than two to one.

(Editing by Alison Williams)