LONDON Aung San Suu Kyi, one of the world's most famous symbols of non-violent political protest, said on Tuesday she would be ready to lead the Burmese people, one of the strongest signals yet that she could make a bid to lead Myanmar.

Asked in an interview with the BBC whether she would be prepared to lead her people, given that Myanmar is due to hold national elections in 2015, she replied: "If I can lead them in the right way, yes."

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 67, left her two sons and husband in Britain in 1988 to take up the fight for democracy in Myanmar as the military crushed pro-democracy protests and seized power.

