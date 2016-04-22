U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference British Prime Minister David Cameron following their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Fridays laws recently passed in two U.S. states seen as restricting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights are wrong, and sought to assure Britons that they would be received warmly if they visited the states.

"The people of North Carolina and Mississippi are wonderful people, they are hospitable people. ... And you are wrong, you should come and enjoy yourselves," Obama said at a news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron when asked about a travel warning issued by the British Foreign Office to LGBT travelers.

"I also think that the laws that are passed there are wrong and should be overturned," Obama said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Washington Newsroom)