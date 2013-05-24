STANSTED, England British police said on Friday they are treating an incident involving a plane carrying almost 300 passengers from Pakistan as criminal rather than as terror-related.

"It's a criminal investigation under the direction of Essex police," Superintendent Darrin Tomkins told reporters at Stansted airport near London to where the plane was diverted.

Asked if it could be terror related, he added: "This incident is being treated as a criminal offence."

"The plane will remain at its current location and will subject to forensic examination by specialist officers. At this point in time no suspicious items have been recovered."

(Reporting By Costas Pitas, Writing by Maria Golovnina, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)