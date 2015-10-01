MPs call on firms to overhaul pay and diversity
LONDON British businesses must overhaul their executive pay and perks to rebuild public trust following a spate of corporate scandals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.
LONDON Britain's pension regulations need to be changed to protect retirees from poor financial decisions and ward off a wave of mis-selling cases or criminal scams, the UK's financial watchdog said on Thursday.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it wanted to be sure insurers and other custodians of pension pots tell their customers about the full range of pension options, while restricting the promotion of high-risk investments.
Recent pension reforms mean over-55s no longer need to use their pension savings to buy an annuity, which gives a fixed income for life, but can instead either invest in other savings products or just splash the cash.
"Increased opportunities to choose how to access pension savings offer many benefits to consumers, yet also present greater risks of irreversible losses from pension fraud and scams," the FCA said in a consultation paper.
Sales of annuities have dropped sharply and more than 200,000 Britons have accessed their pension cash since the freedoms were introduced in April, according to FCA figures.
LONDON Nearly half of British households plan to cut spending as worries around inflation escalate, a survey showed on Wednesday, driving home the squeeze on consumers from rising energy prices and the pound's post-Brexit vote plunge.
LONDON The number of new homes built in London will reach 46,500 this year but total completions will fall by a quarter at the turn of the decade, estate agents Savills said on Tuesday, in a further blow to efforts to tackle a mounting housing crisis.