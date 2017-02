Britain's opposition Labour Party's leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an event in support of remaining in the European Union, in central London, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said he was "utterly shocked" by reports of an attack on Labour lawmaker Jo Cox in northern England on Thursday.

"Utterly shocked by the news of the attack on Jo Cox. The thoughts of the whole Labour Party are with her and her family at this time," he said on Twitter after local media said Cox had been stabbed and shot in her constituency.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)