UK's Deliveroo says restricting 'gig economy' could undermine the sector

A cyclist rides a bicyle as he delivers food for Deliveroo, an example of the emergence of what is known as the 'gig economy', in Paris, France, April 7, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - British takeaway food courier firm Deliveroo said any attempt by ministers to restrict the flexibility of the "gig economy", in which people can work simultaneously for different employers without fixed contracts, could undermine the sector.

A government review, published on Tuesday, calls for a new category of worker called a "dependent contractor" meaning that those Britons working for companies such as taxi app Uber and Deliveroo would receive more benefits.

"The government needs to ensure that any new measures are pro growth so that companies can continue to expand and create well paid opportunities for people in the UK," the firm said in a statement.

"The government should be under no illusions that any moves to restrict flexibility could undermine the very thing that attracts people to work in this sector."