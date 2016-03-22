LONDON Britain's chief budget forecaster said Chancellor George Osborne's plan to turn a budget deficit into a surplus by the end of the decade would be affected only marginally by the government's decision to scrap planned cuts to disability benefits.

Robert Chote, head of the Office for Budget Responsibility, told members of Britain's parliament that he still gave the surplus target a roughly 55 percent chance of success.

"To the nearest 5 percentage points it remains 55 (percent), but it is lower, clearly, if you have got less money there, the probability will be somewhat lower but not necessarily materially so at that time horizon," he said.

Osborne included plans to save 4.4 billion pounds from disability benefits between now and the 2019/2020 financial year as part of an annual budget statement last week. Britain's work and pensions minister resigned in protest on Friday and the government said on Monday it would no longer press ahead with the benefit cuts.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kylie MacLellan; writing by William Schomberg)