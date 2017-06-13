After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on a deal to support May's minority government are going well and will continue on Tuesday, a senior Conservative source said.
May met with DUP leader Arlene Foster at her Downing Street office earlier on Tuesday. The pair left separately, with May going to parliament for the election of the House of Commons speaker.
"They are ongoing, it hasn't broken up for the day. I'm not putting any timescale on when it will be done," the source told Reuters. "They are going well."
May is due to travel to Paris later on Tuesday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron but a representative for her Conservatives will continue the talks with the DUP, the source said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay, officials said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.