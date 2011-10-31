Raf Simons debuts Calvin Klein collection at New York Fashion Week
The runway debut of the first collection by Calvin Klein's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, was the talk of the town on Friday, the second day of New York Fashion Week.
LONDON The Dean of London's St Paul's Cathedral resigned on Monday, after the church said it would take legal action to evict a 200-tent anti-capitalist protest camp occupying the square outside.
Reverend Graeme Knowles resigned just days after the cathedral Chancellor, Reverend Giles Fraser, quit in opposition to the legal action he said could result in violence done in the name of the church.
Knowles said mounting criticism of St Paul's handling of the protest camp, which has occupied the square for the past two weeks, had made his position untenable.
"Since the arrival of the protesters' camp outside the cathedral, we have all been put under a great deal of strain and have faced what would appear to be some insurmountable issues," he said in a statement.
The protesters, inspired by similar protests around the world, are demonstrating against the nearby London Stock Exchange for greater wealth equality and financial reform.
Health and safety concerns forced the cathedral to close its doors last week for the first time since World War Two, costing it some 20,000 pounds ($32,000) a day in lost revenue. It reopened on Friday.
Cathedral authorities have stressed that they object to the tents rather than the protesters.
(Reporting By Naomi O'Leary)
The runway debut of the first collection by Calvin Klein's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, was the talk of the town on Friday, the second day of New York Fashion Week.
LONDON A new exhibition opened in London on Friday showing items ranging from 8,000 year-old basic flint tools to Roman coins and Victorian-era jam jars that were discovered during tunneling for the city's new Crossrail railway project.
ZAGREB/NASICE, Croatia An international exhibition about Anne Frank had already toured over 20 schools across Croatia when it ran into trouble last month in the coastal city of Sibenik, spotlighting the nation's struggle to resolve its dark World War Two past.