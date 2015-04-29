MPs call on firms to overhaul pay and diversity
LONDON British businesses must overhaul their executive pay and perks to rebuild public trust following a spate of corporate scandals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.
LONDON British retail sales growth eased unexpectedly in April but shops' optimism about sales in the coming month rose strongly, an industry survey showed on Thursday.
The Confederation of British Industry's retail sales balance fell to +12 in April from +18 in March, confounding economists' expectations for a rise to +25.
The CBI said sales increased across most types of retailers, but sales among grocers declined, hitting overall growth.
"With shopping habits changing so dramatically in the last few years underlying consumer confidence is hard to read," said Barry Williams, chair of the CBI survey and a senior executive at Wal-Mart's Asda supermarket chain.
"But both retailers and wholesalers are optimistic there will be a spring in their customers' steps, and therefore their sales, in the near future."
The gauge of expected sales in the month ahead rose to +40, a three-month high, from +21.
LONDON The productivity of Britain's workforce grew at its fastest rate in more than a year in the final three months of 2016, though it remained lacklustre compared with before the financial crisis, official data showed on Wednesday.
LONDON Nearly half of British households plan to cut spending as worries around inflation escalate, a survey showed on Wednesday, driving home the squeeze on consumers from rising energy prices and the pound's post-Brexit vote plunge.