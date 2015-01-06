LONDON Below is a summary of how Britain's retailers fared over Christmas, the busiest trading period of the year, which was given a kick start by discounts on "Black Friday", Nov. 28, and ended with post-Christmas clearances.

HOUSE OF FRASER

Sector: Department stores

Like-for-like sales (ex VAT) rose 8.0 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 3.

JOHN LEWIS [JLP.UL]

Sector: Department stores

Like-for-like sales rose 4.8 percent in the five weeks to Dec. 27.

NEXT (NXT.L)

Sector: Clothing, homewares

Full-price sales rose 2.9 percent in the 58 days between Oct. 28 and Dec. 25, towards the upper end of its previous guidance. [ID:nL6N0UE0S2]

WAITROSE [JLP.UL]

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales rose 2.8 percent in the five weeks to Jan. 3.

