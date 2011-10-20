LONDON Marine energy and offshore wind farms will receive a "massive boost" in a British government review into state subsidies for renewable energy on Thursday, Britain's Minister for Energy and Climate Change, Greg Barker, said on Twitter.

"ROC Review out later today. Massive boost for Marine Energy + Offshorewind," the minister posted through his verified account.

Renewable energy investors have been awaiting the government's review into levels of so-called Renewable Obligations Certificates (ROCs), which the government awards for large-scale renewable energy projects, applicable from April 1, 2013.

