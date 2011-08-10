A man looks at a looted florist shop in Ealing in west London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Police officers stand near a barricade of burning and vandalised cars on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Police officers in riot gear block a road near a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Store blazes fiercely during looting in the Woolwich district of southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Boyle

A store destroyed by fire in Croydon, south London is seen in this still image taken from footage, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/BBC/ITN Helicopter via Reuters TV

Smoke continues to rise from a Sony Warehouse which was destroyed by arsonists in Enfield in north London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A policeman and his dog walk towards a burning car in central Birmingham, central England August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A cyclist passes the burned out shell of a camper after overnight rioting and looting in the neighbourhood of Toxteth in Liverpool, northern England August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Police officers stand near a burnt out shop in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Hundreds of messages of support from the community of Peckham are seen posted on a looted storefront in south London August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Policemen relax as they rest on a side street in Wandsworth, south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Police officers restrain a man, who was part of a group that gathered to repel possible rioters and looters, as he struggles to avoid having his picture taken in Eltham, southeast London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A worker cleans a laundry after overnight rioting and looting in the neighbourhood of Toxteth in Liverpool, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Primary school worker Alexis Bailey (L) attempts to shield his face as he leaves Highbury Magistrates court after he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal in London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Burned out shells of cars block a road after overnight rioting and looting in the neighbourhood of Toxteth in Liverpool, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The Olympic Stadium (bottom L) and the Aquatics Centre (bottom R), two of the venues for the 2012 London Olympics, is seen as smoke continues to rise from a Sony Warehouse, which was destroyed by arsonists in Enfield, in north London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gives a statement outside of 10 Downing Street in London August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Haroon Jahan, who was killed killed by a car along with two other men in the Winson Green area of Birmingham, in an undated family photo. REUTERS/handout

Haroon Jahan, who was killed killed by a car along with two other men in the Winson Green area of Birmingham, in an undated family photo. REUTERS/handout

Men look at a police officer guardian the scene where three men were killed by a car in the Winson Green area of Birmingham, central England August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A police forensics officer inspects the scene where three men were killed by a car in the Winson Green area of Birmingham, central England August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Locals place floral tributes at the scene where three men were killed by a car in the Winson Green area of Birmingham, central England August 10, 2011. Police launched a murder inquiry in Birmingham after three Muslim men died after being run over by a car in the mayhem there. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Days of rioting and looting across Britain looked to be cooling Wednesday after Prime Minister David Cameron's promised a fightback and flooded city streets with police to try to restore order.

By 9:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. EDT), incidents were limited to isolated skirmishes and standoffs between riot police and groups of youths, after four nights when often unchecked violence had been well under way by nightfall.

The capital -- host to the 2012 Olympics -- looked set for another uneasy but relatively quiet night, with 16,000 police deployed across the city and local groups protecting areas torn apart by arson, looting and running street battles.

Other cities in northern and central England such as Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham, which suffered the worst violence Tuesday night, also appeared calmer.

"We needed a fightback and a fightback is under way," Cameron said after a meeting Wednesday of the government's COBRA committee that deals with national security crises.

"Whatever resources police need, they will get."

The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government, making deep cuts to public services to tackle a record budget deficit, has been quick to deny that the unrest was linked to austerity measures, calling the disorder "pure criminality."

Public anger over the widespread looting of shops appears to have strengthened the government's argument, with stolen goods ranging from the expensive -- televisions and jewelry -- to the absurd -- sweets and bottles of alcohol.

However, community leaders and rioters themselves said the violence was an expression of the frustration felt by the poorest inhabitants of a country that ranks among the most unequal in the developed world.

"They've raised rates, cut child benefit. Everyone just used it as a chance to vent," one man who took part in unrest in the east London district of Hackney told Reuters.

"BROKEN SOCIETY"

After being accused of a sluggish response, Cameron has ordered parliament to reconvene Thursday, disrupting his own summer holiday and the parliamentary summer recess.

He made no reference to social and economic problems in inner-city areas. The initial trouble flared after an Afro-Caribbean man died from a gunshot wound after an incident involving armed police in London.

"There are pockets of our society that are not just broken but frankly sick," said Cameron, who has made fixing "broken Britain" a cornerstone of his premiership.

Courts worked through the night Wednesday to process riot cases. Among the defendants were an 11-year old boy, a charity worker and a teaching assistant. More than 1,000 arrests had been made, with 805 in London alone.

VIGILANTES

In Birmingham, police launched a murder inquiry after three Muslim men died after being run over by a car in the mayhem there. The men had been part of a group of British Asians protecting their area from looters.

The violence has appalled many Britons, who have been transfixed by images of rioters attacking individuals and raiding family-owned stores as well as targeting big business.

It has also prompted soul-searching.

Community leaders said the violence in London, the worst for decades in the multi-ethnic capital of 7.8 million people, was rooted in growing disparities in wealth and opportunity.

"This disturbing phenomenon has to be understood as a conflagration of aggression from a socially and economically excluded underclass," the liberal Independent newspaper said.

The right-wing Daily Telegraph took a harder line.

"The thugs must be taught to respect the law the hard way. These riots have shamed the nation and the government must be held to account."

(Additional reporting by Tim Castle, Paul Hoskins, Adrian Croft, Avril Ormsby, Peter Griffiths; Jodie Ginsberg, Stephen Addison; Writing by Matt Falloon and Angus MacSwan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)