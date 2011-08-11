NEW YORK Bill Bratton, a former police chief of Boston, New York and Los Angeles, said on Thursday he was willing to give advice to British police on combating gangs and gang violence in the wake of riots in several cities.

British Prime Minister David Cameron told Parliament earlier on Thursday that his government wanted to make tackling street gangs a national priority and mentioned Bratton by name as someone Britain could consult.

"If asked, I would be honored to provide my counsel in any capacity they deem helpful," Bratton, chairman of Kroll global risk consulting company in New York, said in a statement in response to Cameron's remarks.

"I would certainly be in a position to discuss the contemporary American experience and my work in these areas, in particular the successes that created real reductions in gang-related crime in Boston, New York and most recently in Los Angeles where we also saw significant improvements in the relations between the police and the city's diverse communities," he said.

"There are many lessons from these experiences that I believe are relevant to the current situation in England."

Bratton has worked with British police for almost 20 years. For those services, Queen Elizabeth II awarded him the honorary title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in September 2009.

