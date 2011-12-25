Prince Philip arrives on the eve of his 90th birthday to take the salute of the Household Division Beating Retreat on Horse Guards Parade in London in this June 9, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Paul Edwards/Pool/Files

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (L) is accompanied by Princess Anne on arrival to Papworth Hospital to visit Prince Phillip in Cambridge December 24, 2011. REUTERS/str

LONDON Queen Elizabeth's 90-year-old husband spent Christmas Day in a hospital bed after successful surgery to clear a blocked heart artery, missing the royal family's celebrations at its rural Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Buckingham Palace said Prince Philip, Britain's longest serving consort, was in "good spirits" when the Queen and other royals visited him on Saturday, but he was also said to be eager to leave.

Members of the royal family were expected to make another trip to the Papworth heart and chest centre near Cambridge to see Philip after their traditional Christmas lunch on Sunday, British media reported.

The prince will probably have to spend most, if not all, of the Christmas holiday period in hospital to give doctors time to monitor his recovery from the minor operation on Friday night, after he suffered chest pains in the run-up to Christmas.

Despite his age, he has been in generally good health this year, seeing through a hectic schedule which included the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, a jaunt to Australia and a visit from U.S. President Barack Obama.

On turning 90 in June, he said he was looking forward to slowing down a little, but the Queen, 85, celebrates her 60th year on the throne in 2012, which will involve a busy tour across Britain and several other high-profile engagements.

The royals, including newly-weds Prince William and Catherine, attended a Christmas church service at Sandringham on Sunday. The family appeared relaxed, some smiling and chatting as they entered the church. Well-wishers waited outside in mild winter air to catch a glimpse of the royals as they arrived.

By coincidence, the Queen's annual Christmas speech, due to be broadcast at 1500 GMT, will focus on the importance of family. Philip and Elizabeth have four children, including the heir to the throne, Charles.

Known for a sometimes brusque manner and pointed wit, Philip is a central figure in the House of Windsor with a reputation as a fiercely loyal consort who prefers outdoor pursuits to introspection.

Britain's tabloid newspapers have delighted over the years in recounting his many public gaffes. He once told British students in China: "If you stay here much longer, you'll be slitty-eyed."

Born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921, Philip served in Britain's Royal Navy before marrying Elizabeth in 1947. He had attended a lunch for staff a week ago and was said to have been on "very good form."

However, in a BBC interview to mark his 90th birthday in June, he had said he was hoping for a quieter life in older age.

"I reckon I've done my bit," he said. "I want to enjoy myself a bit now with less responsibility, less frantic rushing about, less preparation, less trying to think of something to say."

(Reporting by Matt Falloon; Editing by Alistair Lyon)