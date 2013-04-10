Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves Hope House addiction treatment centre after an official visit in London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Bookmakers have sharply cut the odds that Britain's royal baby due in July will be called Alexandra after a flurry of betting.

The baby will be the first child of Prince William and his wife Kate, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since their marriage in April 2011.

The baby's sex has not been revealed but all the betting is on it being a girl since the duchess told a well-wisher who gave her a gift last month: "Thank you, I'll take this for my d..." before swiftly stopping herself.

Coral bookmakers have cut the odds on Alexandra to 12-1 from 25-1.

"It's the second biggest surge of bets we have witnessed since we were forced to suspend betting on the couple having a girl after Kate dropped a hint," said a Coral spokeswoman.

Overall, the name Elizabeth still remains the punters' favorite with odds of 5-1, with Diana a close second at 6-1 and Victoria third at 7-1.

Although not quite so closely connected with British royalty as those three, the name Alexandra has a good pedigree.

Princess Alexandra, 76, is a cousin of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria's son Edward VII and his wife Alexandra were crowned in 1902.

(Reporting by Oxana Andrienko, editing by Paul Casciato)