LONDON Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate and his brother Harry joined in with a mental health charity's Christmas party on Monday, helping to make decorations.

The trio launched the "Heads Together" campaign earlier this year to work with charities to help tackle the stigma of mental health in Britain.

At a Heads Together reception hosted by the youth support service The Mix, they spoke with counselors and volunteers, and helped to decorate baubles and make paper chains.

