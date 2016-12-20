Red vs black: Thai Chinese face New Year fashion dilemma
BANGKOK Bright red garments, gold embroidery and colorful accessories would normally have been the mode du jour for Thailand's ethnic Chinese celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday.
LONDON Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate and his brother Harry joined in with a mental health charity's Christmas party on Monday, helping to make decorations.
The trio launched the "Heads Together" campaign earlier this year to work with charities to help tackle the stigma of mental health in Britain.
At a Heads Together reception hosted by the youth support service The Mix, they spoke with counselors and volunteers, and helped to decorate baubles and make paper chains.
(Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
BANGKOK Bright red garments, gold embroidery and colorful accessories would normally have been the mode du jour for Thailand's ethnic Chinese celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday.
ZAGREB Croatian Jews said on Monday they would boycott the country's main Holocaust remembrance event this week, accusing the authorities of playing down crimes perpetrated under the Nazi-backed Ustasa regime during World War Two.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivered a speech without his usual swearing on Monday, telling dozens of Miss Universe contestants they should advance the empowerment of women.