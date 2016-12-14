Ceausescu's bunker offers a window into Romania's communist past
BUCHAREST The hermetically-sealed heavy steel door to the bunker of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu opens with a squeak, releasing a burst of cool air.
LONDON Disaster mapping charity MapAction on Wednesday released footage showing Britain's Prince Harry surprising aid workers at a training drill in Norway in September.
The 32-year-old traveled to the Nordic country to see the exercise, in which aid workers from around the world took part simulating the charity's data gathering and mapping work during emergencies.
Harry, who is fifth in line to the British throne, is MapAction's royal patron.
(Reporting by Reuters Television)
BUCHAREST The hermetically-sealed heavy steel door to the bunker of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu opens with a squeak, releasing a burst of cool air.
BEIJING As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate men looking to hire an instant girlfriend whom they can present to mom and dad.
LONDON The boffin behind James Bond's lethal array of gadgets like car ejector-seats and exploding toothpaste - known only as "Q" - has always been portrayed in the 007 films as a man.