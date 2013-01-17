Britain's Queen Elizabeth watches a preview of her Christmas message with a pair of 3D glasses, studded with Swarovski crystals in the form of a ''Q'', at Buckingham Palace in central London in a photo released December 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

LONDON A piece of Antarctica named after her, a baby llama, tea from Sri Lanka and her own set of Olympic medals were just some of the gifts given to Britain's Queen Elizabeth during her 2012 diamond jubilee year.

Foreign leaders, emissaries, luxury goods businesses and members of the public gave the British monarch a treasure trove of gifts from jewels given by the Emir of Kuwait to a wind chime from a nursery school near her Sandringham estate, according to a list released by Buckingham Palace.

The list documents more than 140 gifts given to the queen in honor of her 60 years on the throne from world leaders such as U.S. President Barack Obama (1950s Tiffany & Co silver compact) to the president of Sri Lanka (a portrait and a special box of tea).

Unsolicited gifts included 436 books, 235 CDs and DVDs, 81 pieces of embroidery or knitting - including a tea cosy of the queen with her corgis - 78 portraits of the queen, 40 digital photograph books, 28 wall hangings or bunting, 19 tea towels and nine jigsaws.

Other gifts included honorary ownership of a baby llama and adoption of a baby Asian elephant.

Her husband Prince Philip also received a number of gifts over the period including Swarovski binoculars, a wooden cigar box from the King of Jordan, a "Highland Gentleman" made from biscuits, beer and a large gold sword in a leather box

Buckingham Palace release a list every year detailing gifts received by the queen and the royal family, although a separate list is released for heir-to-the-throne Charles and his children.

(Reporting by Paul Casciato)