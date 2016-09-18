LONDON Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth, has become the first member of the British royal family to come out as gay.

Mountbatten, who has three children with ex-wife Penelope (Penny) Thompson, told the Mail on Sunday newspaper he had struggled with his sexuality but was happy to now be in a partnership with James Coyle, an airline cabin services director.

"Penny was aware before we got married. I told her I was bisexual, that my attraction went both ways. She was understanding and I will always be grateful to her," said Mountbatten, who is the great-great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria.

"'Coming out' is such a funny phrase but it's what I suppose I did in a rather roundabout way, emerging to a place I'm happy to be. I have struggled with my sexuality and in some ways I still do; it has been a real journey to reach this point."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Toby Chopra)